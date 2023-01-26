Barclays Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $165.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.04.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $175.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.95 and a 200-day moving average of $168.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading

