Barclays Trims Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $45.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.54.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of -267.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,157,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $114,637,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

