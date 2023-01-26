Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $385.00 million and $98.87 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001120 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002512 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00405134 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,557.14 or 0.28437431 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.93 or 0.00589510 BTC.
About Basic Attention Token
Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,121,294 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.
Basic Attention Token Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.