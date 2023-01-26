Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €53.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) received a €53.00 ($57.61) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($55.43) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($40.22) target price on Bechtle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.74) target price on Bechtle in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €36.30 ($39.46) target price on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Bechtle Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €38.06 ($41.37) on Tuesday. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €32.57 ($35.40) and a twelve month high of €63.84 ($69.39). The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.09 and a 200-day moving average of €37.53.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

