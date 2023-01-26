Beldex (BDX) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $163.49 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,592.24 or 0.06932866 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00078165 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00029354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00056584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00025091 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

