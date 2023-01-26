Beldex Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $164.26 million and $2.07 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,602.77 or 0.06949278 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00078043 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00028983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00056321 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00025282 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

