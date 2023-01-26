Bend DAO (BEND) Price Tops $0.0100 on Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $100.18 million and approximately $800,009.17 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

