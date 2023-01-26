Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Down 62.3% in January

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the December 31st total of 255,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.28. 10,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,132. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

