Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 68.4% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.15. 44,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,175. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

