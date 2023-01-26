Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $769,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.63. 5,907,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,786,793. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $143.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average is $106.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

