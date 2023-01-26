Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after acquiring an additional 386,948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,369,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in V.F. by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,262,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,261,000 after acquiring an additional 376,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

