Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after acquiring an additional 183,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.03. 310,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,180. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.