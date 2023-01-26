BITCOIN ADDITIONAL 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $48.55 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $154.07 million and approximately $48.55 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $22,801.15 or 1.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030359 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00216794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002866 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 23,141.07942023 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $48,623,782.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.