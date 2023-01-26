BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 213.8% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.38. 199,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,424. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.