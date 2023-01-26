Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Update

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the December 31st total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.96. 154,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,048. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $13.58.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)
