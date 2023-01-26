Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Update

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the December 31st total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.96. 154,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,048. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co grew its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

