BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Performance

TSE:ZRE traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, hitting C$24.06. 15,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,859. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$19.93 and a 52 week high of C$28.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.42.

