Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $261.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given a $261.00 price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

BA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,165,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.64. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $223.23.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

