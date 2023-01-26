BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 2,759 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $43,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $81.03. 196,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

