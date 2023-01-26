BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 178 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

IVE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.15. 197,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,011. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $159.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.43.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

