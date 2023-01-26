BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,854,000 after buying an additional 873,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,843,000 after purchasing an additional 273,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 555,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 192,637 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LH traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.83. 90,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,551. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.35 and a 200 day moving average of $234.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $290.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

