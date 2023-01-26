Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BDN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. 1,942,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,920. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

About Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

