Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of BDN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. 1,942,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,920. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
