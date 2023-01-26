BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Down 5.7%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 363,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,308,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 million. Research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $325,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,244,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $325,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $45,244,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,166. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,655,000 after buying an additional 92,429 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

