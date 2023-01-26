Brokerages Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) PT at C$32.60

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Transactions at TELUS

In other news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$16,451,539.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Price Performance

T opened at C$28.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$25.94 and a 1 year high of C$34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.46.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion. Analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.351 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

