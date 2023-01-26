Brokers Set Expectations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.33) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($9.25) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.41) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRSP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.22.

Shares of CRSP opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.48. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.77. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,683,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

