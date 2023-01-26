Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,704,000 after purchasing an additional 875,954 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 162,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,740,000 after acquiring an additional 304,648 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

XEL stock opened at $69.40 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.