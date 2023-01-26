Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Position Increased by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CASS. TheStreet raised Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CASS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.35. 11,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,715. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

