Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $55.56 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,450 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $55,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 757,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,655,000 after buying an additional 30,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GD traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.22. 416,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,634. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.35. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $205.08 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

