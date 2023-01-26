Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $65.51 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,204 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Crown Castle worth $65,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $145.29. 391,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,741. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.64.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.14.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

