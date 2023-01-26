Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $77.83 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 466,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,183 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $77,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.13. 414,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,206. The firm has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.93.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

