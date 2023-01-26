Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $89.09 Million in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 819,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,086,000. Jacobs Solutions makes up approximately 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Jacobs Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:J traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.99. 75,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average of $122.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

