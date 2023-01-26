Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,372,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,479,000 after purchasing an additional 180,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,647,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

