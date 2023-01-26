Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.0% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.71.

Chevron stock traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.14. 5,630,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,500,713. The company has a market cap of $357.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.27 and a 200-day moving average of $166.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

