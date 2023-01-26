China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 27,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

China Xiangtai Food Trading Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

Get China Xiangtai Food alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Xiangtai Food

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Xiangtai Food stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) by 186.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of China Xiangtai Food worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Xiangtai Food

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.