ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Down 61.5% in January

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CTR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.35. 4,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,414. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.