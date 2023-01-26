Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 31,088,442 shares changing hands.

Clontarf Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55.

About Clontarf Energy

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian lithium salt-lakes.

