Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $157.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $137.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $77.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,906.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

