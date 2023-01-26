Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$137.89 and last traded at C$138.14. 55,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 45,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$138.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$126.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 61.28.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

