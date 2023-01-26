Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$137.89 and last traded at C$138.14. 55,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 45,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$138.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$126.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 61.28.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.
See Also
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.