Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

SBS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 1,282,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.03. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

(Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.