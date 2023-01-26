Comparing Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) and Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) and Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atos and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atos N/A N/A N/A Absolute Software -12.75% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atos 5 6 0 0 1.55 Absolute Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atos and Absolute Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Atos presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 743.37%. Absolute Software has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.41%. Given Atos’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atos is more favorable than Absolute Software.

Risk and Volatility

Atos has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atos and Absolute Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atos $12.82 billion 0.11 -$3.50 billion N/A N/A Absolute Software $197.31 million 3.09 -$24.49 million ($0.51) -22.67

Absolute Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atos.

Summary

Absolute Software beats Atos on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atos

Atos SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

