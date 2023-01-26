Comparing Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) & Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Solar and Broadcom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $5.28 billion 0.50 $95.25 million $2.72 15.10 Broadcom $33.20 billion 7.46 $11.50 billion $26.50 22.37

Profitability

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Solar. Canadian Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Canadian Solar and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 2.68% 8.12% 2.10% Broadcom 34.62% 70.00% 21.16%

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Canadian Solar and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 1 2 2 0 2.20 Broadcom 0 2 16 0 2.89

Canadian Solar presently has a consensus price target of $39.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.85%. Broadcom has a consensus price target of $667.21, indicating a potential upside of 12.55%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Summary

Broadcom beats Canadian Solar on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSI) Solar and Global Energy. The CSI Solar segment offers standard solar modules and battery storage solutions, as well as solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories; and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. The Global Energy segment engages in the development, construction, maintenance, and sale of solar and battery storage projects; operation of solar power plants; and sale of electricity. This segment also provides operation and maintenance (O&M) services, including monitoring, inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar projects, as well as asset management services. As of January 31, 2021, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 445 MWp. The company serves distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. It sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise, and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

