Continuum Finance (CTN) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $8,153.72 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

