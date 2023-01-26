ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.50.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
