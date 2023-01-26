Contrasting Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of Pine Technology Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pine Technology Acquisition and Destiny Media Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pine Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A Destiny Media Technologies $4.02 million 1.69 $150,000.00 $0.02 33.52

Analyst Recommendations

Destiny Media Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Pine Technology Acquisition.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pine Technology Acquisition and Destiny Media Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pine Technology Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pine Technology Acquisition and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pine Technology Acquisition N/A -76.32% 4.24% Destiny Media Technologies 6.16% 7.76% 6.77%

Volatility & Risk

Pine Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Destiny Media Technologies beats Pine Technology Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pine Technology Acquisition

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

