Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS) Insider Purchases £48,950 in Stock

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) insider James Hickman bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £48,950 ($60,604.18).

Cornerstone FS Price Performance

Shares of LON CSFS opened at GBX 7.68 ($0.10) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.72. Cornerstone FS plc has a one year low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 34.60 ($0.43). The company has a market capitalization of £4.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

Cornerstone FS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company also offers currency payment services for its customers and liquidity services to foreign exchange brokers. It primarily provides its services to the UK-based SMEs either directly or through white label partners on a SaaS basis, as well as high net worth individual clients.

