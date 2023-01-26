Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Down 69.6% in January

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the December 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Danske Bank A/S Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS DNKEY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 90.00 to 107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nordea Equity Research raised Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 108.00 to 107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danske Bank A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Customers, Large Corporates and Institutions, Danica Pension, Northern Ireland, Non-core, and Group Functions.

