Darren Gee Sells 21,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Director Darren Gee sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$280,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,993,904.70.

Darren Gee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Darren Gee sold 74,200 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total value of C$1,032,864.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,838. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 6.53. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$9.51 and a one year high of C$17.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$374.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.9600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.07.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

