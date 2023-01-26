Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

Several brokerages have commented on DUAVF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €170.00 ($184.78) to €175.00 ($190.22) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DUAVF stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $100.01 and a 52 week high of $183.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.78.

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

