Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on S. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.74.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.50. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $48.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $25,653.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 834,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,620. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 1,881.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

