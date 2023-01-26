Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $195.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $215.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.47.

Workday Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $174.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.95. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $257.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 134.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,644,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after purchasing an additional 551,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Workday by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,258,000 after acquiring an additional 541,353 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

