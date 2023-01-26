Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Target Price to $23.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESMT. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.92.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

EngageSmart stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $494,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,881,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after buying an additional 586,027 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 26,599.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 405,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 403,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

