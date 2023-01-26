Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Target Price to $23.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESMT. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.92.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

EngageSmart stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $494,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,881,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after buying an additional 586,027 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 26,599.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 405,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 403,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

